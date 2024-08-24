Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $101,545,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,724,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,299,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,366. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

