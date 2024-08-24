Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,071 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.