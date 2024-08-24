Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,658 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.