Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

