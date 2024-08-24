Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 75,565 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

