Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 75,565 shares traded.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.