Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

