WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,651 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

