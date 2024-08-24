Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
