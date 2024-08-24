Xai (XAI) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Xai has a market capitalization of $142.95 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,236,124,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,341,884 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,236,011,008.3882232 with 565,228,050.2813979 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.24036419 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $29,772,572.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

