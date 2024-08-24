XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in XPO were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.11. 767,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

