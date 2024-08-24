Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Youdao Trading Up 2.7 %
DAO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.04. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.
Youdao Company Profile
