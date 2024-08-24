Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Youdao Trading Up 2.7 %

DAO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.04. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

