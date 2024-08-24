ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Announces Earnings Results

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of ZK stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 490,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,902. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZK. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $20,388,000.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
