Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shot up 19.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Zelira Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

