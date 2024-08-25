10,200 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 13,294,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,327,620 shares of company stock valued at $27,067,310 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

