1,053 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Forestar Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $285,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $159,887 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FOR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

