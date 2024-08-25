1,300 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 793,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

