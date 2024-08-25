1,390 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

