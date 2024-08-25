143,341 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.82. 11,682,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.