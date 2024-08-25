143,341 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.82. 11,682,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
