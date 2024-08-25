1,473,945 Shares in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,473,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,524,000. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 42.11% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,120,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,886,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,056. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

