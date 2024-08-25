1,848 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.57. 1,765,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.