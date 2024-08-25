1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $340.39 million and $18.77 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,686,463 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

