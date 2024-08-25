2,093 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

STX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 949,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,292. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.