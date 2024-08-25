235 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $184.30.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.