3,408 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.79. 11,834,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
