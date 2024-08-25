3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.