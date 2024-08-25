4,291 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
SPYD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,974. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $44.70.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
