4,487 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,626. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
