461 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $788.50. 257,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $791.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.24.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

