468 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

