4,907 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

