49,331 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. 5,685,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.