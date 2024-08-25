516 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 444,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

