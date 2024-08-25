5,762 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,472.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HP by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 2,064,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,672,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

