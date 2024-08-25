6,075 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $41.69 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,639,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,851,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

