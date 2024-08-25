633 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of UDR by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Stock Up 1.7 %

UDR stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

