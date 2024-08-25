Acala Token (ACA) Reaches Market Cap of $71.73 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $71.73 million and $10.39 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.22 or 0.99995157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07010821 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $11,352,386.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

