Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.97. 725,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,324. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.37. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

