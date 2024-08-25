Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,541,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 155.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,338,000 after buying an additional 1,508,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

