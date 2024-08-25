Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $174.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

