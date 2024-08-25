Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $132.26. 407,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $132.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

