Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 55 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.02. 5,418,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

