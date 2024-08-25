Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSPN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 25,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $48.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.