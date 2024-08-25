Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $852,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.86. 514,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

