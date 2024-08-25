Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.69

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2.69 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

