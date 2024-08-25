Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 24,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Adamera Minerals Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

