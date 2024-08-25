ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Up 11.6%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.94 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 67,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 26,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

ADVFN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.65.

ADVFN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.