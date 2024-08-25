Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,595,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE A traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,116. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

