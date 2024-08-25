Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.44

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $947,603.36 and $61.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00081119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007909 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

