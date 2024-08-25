Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.91

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as low as C$15.22. Air Canada shares last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 1,763,823 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AC shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Air Canada

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.