Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 372,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,832. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

